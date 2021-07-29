Coronavirus live updates: Kerala cases spike; Delhi seeks views on schools
Coronavirus updates: Kerala has half of all new Covid-19 cases in India; Google is deferring its date to bring employees back to office.
Topics
World Health Organization | Coronavirus | Health Ministry
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The scene outside a state-run hospital in Delhi during the second wave of Covid-19 infections in April-May. (Photo: T Narayan/Bloomberg)
Coronavirus updates: Kerala accounts for 50 per cent of all new Covid-19 cases in India, said the union health ministry as it expressed concern about infections increasing in the last four weeks.
Delhi’s government asked for suggestions on reopening schools and colleges, saying it wants to hear views as Covid-19 cases fall in the city.
World coronavirus updates: Alphabet Inc.’s Google postponed its date for bringing employees back to its offices by a month, and will require returning workers to be vaccinated. About 54 per cent of South Africans say they are unlikely to get a Covid-19 vaccine and almost half say they believe prayer provides more protection than the shots against contracting the disease, a survey showed, according to Bloomberg.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh