- Beyond rates: Five things to watch out for in RBI's monetary policy
- Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE: Men's hockey - India 1-1 Germany
- Govt stands to lose whether it saves debt-laden Vodafone Idea or not
- ED slaps Rs 10,600-crore notice on Flipkart for forex violations
- Stick to regulated entities for short-term personal loans: Analysts
- Maruti hits semiconductor roadblock in Gujarat; plants to cut shift timings
- Ministerial panel set to take up PSU insurer's privatisation soon
- After Byju's deal, Great Learning CEO intends to grow the business
- BigBasket co-founder makes a silent exit, plans to build new business
- As countries ease restrictions for India, tourists firm up travel plans
Coronavirus live updates: Nations start opening doors to vaccinated Indians
Coronavirus updates: WHO seeks moratorium on booster shots till September; Delhi records no Covid-19 death on Wednesday.
Topics
World Health Organization | Coronavirus | Health Ministry
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus updates: India may cut the number of Covid-19 vaccines reserved for private sector healthcare, saying utilisation was poor. The government told Rajya Sabha it had taken over 7-9 per cent of the private sector’s 25 per cent quota.
Spain has opened its doors to fully vaccinated Indians, joining France, Germany and Switzerland that did so a few weeks earlier. Delhi said on Wednesday it had recorded no death from Covid-19 in 24 hours: the fifth time it happened so in the second wave of the pandemic.
World coronavirus updates: The World Health Organization called for a moratorium on booster shots to enable poorer countries to catch up in vaccination rates. Florida hospitals are struggling to get oxygen due to a rise in Covid-19 cases attributable to the delta variant and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s decision not to declare another state of emergency, Bloomberg reported.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh