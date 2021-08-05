JUST IN
Coronavirus live updates: Nations start opening doors to vaccinated Indians

Coronavirus updates: WHO seeks moratorium on booster shots till September; Delhi records no Covid-19 death on Wednesday.

New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus updates: India may cut the number of Covid-19 vaccines reserved for private sector healthcare, saying utilisation was poor. The government told Rajya Sabha it had taken over 7-9 per cent of the private sector’s 25 per cent quota.

Spain has opened its doors to fully vaccinated Indians, joining France, Germany and Switzerland that did so a few weeks earlier. Delhi said on Wednesday it had recorded no death from Covid-19 in 24 hours: the fifth time it happened so in the second wave of the pandemic.

World coronavirus updates: The World Health Organization called for a moratorium on booster shots to enable poorer countries to catch up in vaccination rates. Florida hospitals are struggling to get oxygen due to a rise in Covid-19 cases attributable to the delta variant and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s decision not to declare another state of emergency, Bloomberg reported. 

