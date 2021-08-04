Coronavirus live updates: R-factor high in 8 states, says health ministry
Coronavirus live updates: Serum Institute to test US firm's vaccines on children; Brazil cities ease curbs.
Topics
World Health Organization | Coronavirus | Health Ministry
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Visitors wait at a government school in Noida to receive Covid-19 vaccine doses on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Coronavirus updates: The coronavirus’s reproduction number--it’s ability to infect--has increased worryingly in eight states, said India’s health ministry in a statement warning that the second wave of the epidemic was still raging.
The Serum Institute will start paediatric clinical trials of US firm Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate this month, Business Standard reported. Two other Indian vaccine makers are already on such trials.
World coronavirus updates: Brazilian states and cities are preparing to suspend most limitations on businesses and gatherings as Covid-19 cases and deaths drop to the lowest in months while vaccinations pick up speed. Most children who get Covid-19 recover within a week, according to a large U.K. study that may help soothe fears about whether kids who get sick will face the most protracted forms of the disease, Bloomberg reported.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh