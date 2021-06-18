- Govt proposes one-year retention for Air India staff after privatisation
- Covid-19 impact: Adani group asks AAI for more time on airport takeover
- BEML privatisation: Panel to meet on Friday to finalise sale process
- Behind Twitter's 'non-compliance' with new IT rules: Covid-19 pandemic
- Cost vs combat edge: Future of IAF's Jaguar fleet is hanging in the balance
- Rupee downward slide expected after hawkish Fed stand, say experts
- Made in India tag: Govt slaps 148 notices on e-commerce firms in 3 months
- Cristiano Ronaldo-Coca-Cola controversy: The lesson in it for brands
- Mercedes Benz sees sales rising 50% in H1 as second Covid-19 wave recedes
- Meet LJP leader Pashupati Kumar Paras, who led coup against Chirag Paswan
Coronavirus live updates: Tokyo preps for Olympics; lockdowns hurt India
Coronavirus-related deaths worldwide pass 4 million, according to one tally, as many countries struggle to procure enough vaccines to inoculate their populations.
Coronavirus | Health Ministry | Lockdown
A beneficiary reacts Wednesday, June 16, 2021, while getting a Covid-19 vaccine at a facility in Navi Mumbai for students who have to travel abroad for education and jobs. (PTI Photo)
Coronavirus live updates: India reported on Thursday 67,208 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed. The country's total case load now stood at 29.70 million, while total fatalities are at 381,903, the data showed. Coronavirus-related deaths rose by 2,330 overnight.
Lockdowns in April and May to contain Covid-19 have likely led to India’s economy contracting 12 per cent in the June quarter as against 23.9 per cent contraction in the same quarter in 2020, said a report by Swiss brokerage UBS Securities India.
It’s highly unlikely that a future wave of Covid-19 infections will disproportionately affect children aged two years or older, a serosurvey conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has found.
The Japanese government and Olympic organizers are making final arrangements to set a cap of 10,000 spectators for the Tokyo games, the Yomiuri newspaper reports, citing several unidentified officials.
