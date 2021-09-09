- Cracking the whip: Panel puts resolution professionals under the scanner
Coronavirus LIVE updates: UP says no new deaths; Biden plans global summit
Coronavirus live updates: States restrict religious festivals to prevent a third wave of infections; Supreme Court rejects vaccination plea.
Health workers in Bikaner administer Covid-19 vaccine doses at a health camp targeting 100,000 doses in a day on September 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Coronavirus updates: India’s states are restricting religious festivals that start this week and attract huge crowds, fearing that a new Covid-19 wave could be imminent.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a petition seeking door-to-door Covid vaccination in the country, saying such a campaign was not feasible.
Uttar Pradesh, India’s largest state by population, said on Wednesday it recorded 16 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours and no deaths due to the disease.
World coronavirus updates: The global programme set up to immunise the world cut its 2021 supply forecast by more than a quarter. Covax expects to have about 1.4 billion doses by year-end, the organizations coordinating the initiative said.
US President Joe Biden plans to call for a global summit on responding to the pandemic to be held during the UN General Assembly meetings in New York the week of Sept. 20, the Washington Post reported.
South Africa’s third wave of infections is petering out, with the number of new cases and the positivity rate of those tested dropping, Bloomberg reported the National Institute for Communicable Diseases as saying.
