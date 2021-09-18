- Phoenix Mills looks to double its portfolio of retail properties by FY26
- 5G spectrum auction to allot airwaves may not happen before 2023
- Direct tax mop-up crosses half of Budget Estimates at halfway point
- A silver lining in Surat's diamond industry amid production crisis
- After govt guarantees, next on NARCL's agenda: Get a licence, build team
- Private 5G networks: The next big battle in India's telecom space
- 'The brightest person in the room': Meet Gaurav Gupta, co-founder, Zomato
- Bank licence door likely to stay shut for large industrial houses
Coronavirus LIVE: Vaccinations cross 22-mn mark on PM Modi's birthday
Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states including Bihar, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat gave the maximum jabs
Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | Mansukh Lal Mandaviya
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya described the achievement as a birthday gift on behalf of health workers and citizens to Modi
India gave more than 22 million Coronavius (Covid-19) vaccine doses in a single day on Friday, setting a new record for daily vaccinations in the country. The milestone was achieved on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya described the achievement as a birthday gift on behalf of health workers and citizens to Modi.
Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states including Bihar, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat gave the maximum jabs.
Meanwhile, the UK government on Friday announced a major relaxation of international travel rules for vaccinated people coming in and out of England, with long-haul routes between India and the UK set to benefit.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More