JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Coronavirus LIVE: Vaccinations cross 22-mn mark on PM Modi's birthday

Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states including Bihar, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat gave the maximum jabs

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | Mansukh Lal Mandaviya

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

vaccination
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya described the achievement as a birthday gift on behalf of health workers and citizens to Modi
India gave more than 22 million Coronavius (Covid-19) vaccine doses in a single day on Friday, setting a new record for daily vaccinations in the country. The milestone was achieved on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya described the achievement as a birthday gift on behalf of health workers and citizens to Modi.

Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states including Bihar, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat gave the maximum jabs.

Meanwhile, the UK government on Friday announced a major relaxation of international travel rules for vaccinated people coming in and out of England, with long-haul routes between India and the UK set to benefit.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh