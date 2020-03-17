Coronavirus: Maharashtra warns will be 'harsh' against non-essential travel

JUST IN
Coronavirus cases in India increase to 137, one more death on Tuesday
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Photo: PTI

Maharashtra will take a "harsh decision" on shutting down train and buses if people don't stop non-essential travel to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday.

Public transport in Mumbai and government offices will continue, said Thackeray, according to news agency PTI.

The state has diagnosed 40 people with the coronavirus and one person has died of it till date, he said.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 137 on Tuesday, while one more person died taking the death toll to three, according to Health Ministry.
