No need to panic from coronavirus, take steps to ensure protection, says PM

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: No need to panic, ensure self-protection, says PM Modi
Coronavirus triggers new measures in India as global economic woes continue
Kejriwal seeks Modi's blessings for Delhi's development, vows new politics
Delhi, Telangana report two new Coronavirus cases, govt announces measures
Govt moves to take on coronavirus challenge, plays down price rise concerns
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked people not to "panic" as authorities ramped up measures as more cases were detected in different parts of the country.
A total of eight new infections were detected on Tuesday: two in Delhi and six in Agra. PM Modi in a tweet, said, “There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection.”
There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection. pic.twitter.com/sRRPQlMdtr— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020
“Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention,” he said.
Meanwhile, after a Delhi resident on Monday tested positive, two schools in Noida have been shut. Several schoolmates of the resident’s children came into contact with him at a party. “We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi,” said Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar.
The Health Ministry on Tuesday said six cases with "high-viral load" were detected during sample testing in Agra and these people have been kept in isolation. The six people had come in contact with the 45-year-old patient from Delhi and they include his family members.
The Delhi government also scrambled to contain the number of cases. CM Kejriwal called urgent meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain, officials on govt's preparations to deal with coronavirus.
The Health Ministry in an advisory said regular visas/e-visas issued to nationals of Italy, Iran, S Korea, Japan on or before March 3, who have not entered India, have been suspended.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU