No need to panic from coronavirus, take steps to ensure protection, says PM

On Tuesday, a total of 8 new cases of infection have been detected in India - two cases in Delhi and six cases in Agra

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Visitors wear protective masks in wake of the deadly novel coronavirus, at Government Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, Tuesday | PTI
Visitors wear protective masks in wake of the deadly novel coronavirus, at Government Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, Tuesday | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked people not to "panic" as authorities ramped up measures as more cases were detected in different parts of the country.

A total of eight new infections were detected on Tuesday: two in Delhi and six in Agra. PM Modi in a tweet, said, “There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection.”


“Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention,” he said.

Meanwhile, after a Delhi resident on Monday tested positive, two schools in Noida have been shut. Several schoolmates of the resident’s children came into contact with him at a party. “We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi,” said Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday said six cases with "high-viral load" were detected during sample testing in Agra and these people have been kept in isolation. The six people had come in contact with the 45-year-old patient from Delhi and they include his family members.

The Delhi government also scrambled to contain the number of cases. CM Kejriwal called urgent meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain, officials on govt's preparations to deal with coronavirus.

The Health Ministry in an advisory said regular visas/e-visas issued to nationals of Italy, Iran, S Korea, Japan on or before March 3, who have not entered India, have been suspended.
First Published: Tue, March 03 2020. 15:53 IST

