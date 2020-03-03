No need to panic from coronavirus, take steps to ensure protection, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked people not to "panic" as authorities ramped up measures as more cases were detected in different parts of the country.

A total of eight new infections were detected on Tuesday: two in and six in PM Modi in a tweet, said, “There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection.”





There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection. pic.twitter.com/sRRPQlMdtr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

“Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention,” he said.

Meanwhile, after a resident on Monday tested positive, two schools in have been shut. Several schoolmates of the resident’s children came into contact with him at a party. “We have closed down the school to sanitize it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi,” said Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday said six cases with "high-viral load" were detected during sample testing in and these people have been kept in isolation. The six people had come in contact with the 45-year-old patient from and they include his family members.

The Delhi government also scrambled to contain the number of cases. CM Kejriwal called urgent meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain, officials on govt's preparations to deal with

The Health Ministry in an advisory said regular visas/e-visas issued to nationals of Italy, Iran, S Korea, Japan on or before March 3, who have not entered India, have been suspended.