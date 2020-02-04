Coronavirus outbreak: Back from China, man kept under watch in Miraj

JUST IN
2,335 incidents of ceasefire violation in Jammu area in May-Jan: Govt
The swab sample of the passenger, who had travelled to the coronavirus-affected China, has been sent to Pune-based National Institute of Virology for analysis

Press Trust of India 

A medical ward has been readied at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai to admit those infected by the virus. Photo: Reuters

An air passenger arriving from China has been isolated and kept under observation for the new coronavirus in a civil hospital of Miraj town in Sangli district of Maharashtra, taking the number of such people to six in the state, said a health department official on Monday.

The swab sample of the passenger, who had travelled to the coronavirus-affected China, has been sent to Pune-based National Institute of Virology for analysis, he said. With this, six patients have been kept in observation wards in the state (in various hospitals) - of which four are in Pune, while one each in Mumbai and Sangli, he said.
First Published: Tue, February 04 2020. 01:34 IST

