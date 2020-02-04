Coronavirus outbreak: Back from China, man kept under watch in Miraj

An air passenger arriving from has been isolated and kept under observation for the new in a civil hospital of Miraj town in Sangli district of Maharashtra, taking the number of such people to six in the state, said a health department official on Monday.

The swab sample of the passenger, who had travelled to the coronavirus-affected China, has been sent to Pune-based Institute of Virology for analysis, he said. With this, six patients have been kept in observation wards in the state (in various hospitals) - of which four are in Pune, while one each in Mumbai and Sangli, he said.