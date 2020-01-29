Coronavirus outbreak: Bookings dip for South East Asian destinations

Travel agents are wary of cancellations of leisure trips to Southeast Asia even as local governments step up the drive to contain the On Wednesday, Air India and IndiGo joined some global peers in suspending flights to China.

While travel to China is dominated by the business segment, leisure drives growth for markets like Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia.

Thailand — which has detected 14 cases of (more than any country outside China) — has begun screening tour guides and has asked travel firms to monitor customers for symptoms. Singapore has decided to stop entry or transit to visitors who have travelled to coronavirus-impacted Hubei region of China in the past 14 days as well as Chinese passport holders from the region.

Despite such efforts by the governments, customer confidence remains thin. "We are seeing a 20-60 per cent drop in bookings to some of the countries in Southeast Asia from India since the news of the broke. In addition to China, which has witnessed a 59 per cent dip in bookings, the places to which bookings have been affected the most in the past couple of weeks are Hong Kong (57 per cent dip in bookings), Indonesia (31 per cent dip in bookings), Singapore (28 per cent dip in bookings). Bookings to Japan and Korea seem to be largely unaffected so far," said Balu Ramachandran, senior vice-president, Cleartrip.com.

Rajat Bagaria, joint secretary of Travel Agents Federation of India, said travel sentiment is negative at the moment. “Customers are not confirming bookings for Bangkok, Hong Kong, and Macao. We fear our summer business could be hit if the spread of the virus is not contained in the next few weeks," he said.

Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Hong Kong were among top 10 leisure destinations for Indians in 2018, according to aviation consultancy CAPA. Increased air connectivity and easier visa norms boosted demand for the destinations within India.

Jyoti Mayal, president of Travel Agents Association of India, said, though there are no advisories against travelling to Southeast Asia, customers remain apprehensive. "We have seen a few cancellations for Thailand. Those having cold and cough are especially anxious of visiting the region," she said.

Thomas Cook, however, said it had not seen reduction in demand for Southeast Asian holidays. "We are receiving concerns for China coronavirus situation, but we have tours underway across multiple destinations in the region. Our tours to Japan and South Korea continue to see high demand, too," the travel operator said.

A section, however, believes leisure trips to Bangkok or Bali could actually become cheaper as coronavirus outbreak has led to suspension of tours from China, which is the world's largest travel market. Last year, over 10 million Chinese visited Thailand, accounting for nearly 30 per cent of all arrivals. China is the second-largest source market for the Philippines. Sectoral experts say a slump in Chinese footfalls in the region would force local hotels and establishments to offer discounts.

“China’s lock-down on entry-exit is sounding alarm bells across key global destinations, as Chinese tourists are a large volume driver and a key contributor to tourism receipts. While containment and preventive measures are being addressed on a war-footing , most tourism stake-holders are already looking at plan-B strategies,” said Rajeev Kale, president and country head (holidays, MICE, visa), Thomas Cook (India).

Cholada Siddhivarn, tourism authority of Thailand’s director in Mumbai, said the the Royal Thai government was actively working on ensuring the safety of citizens and visitors. “Thorough screenings are being exercised across international airports. According to latest reports, the virus is under control. The tourism authority shall continue to entice tourists across the globe and work closely with the government to maximise communication to all future travellers to maintain our set targets from respective markets."