Coronavirus outbreak: India cases now at 31, over 100,000 infected globally

Coronavirus
Medical officials check tourists in wake of the deadly coronavirus, at Junagarh fort in Bikaner. PTI

INDIA

  • India’s total number of confirmed cases rose to 31, after a person from Delhi with a history of travel to Thailand and Malaysia tested positive
  • 11 family members of the man have been home-quarantined
  • Tourism ministry tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who entered the country in Feb
  • Army to expand quarantine facilities at multiple locations
  • Coronavirus kits to be sold only on doctors' prescription: FDA
  • Attari-Wagah border ceremony to be conducted without public presence: BSF
  • Delhi fashion week, Shooting World Cup postponed

WORLD

  • China may soon lift quarantine on virus-hit Hubei
  • Bhutan bars tourists after first case; Cameroon, the occupied West Bank, Serbia, Togo and the Vatican announce first cases
  • Iran reports 17 new coronavirus deaths, 124 in total
  • Netherlands records first death
  • Italy reports 49 more deaths; total at 197
First Published: Sat, March 07 2020. 02:16 IST

