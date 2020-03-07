Coronavirus outbreak: India cases now at 31, over 100,000 infected globally

-
INDIA
- India’s total number of confirmed cases rose to 31, after a person from Delhi with a history of travel to Thailand and Malaysia tested positive
- 11 family members of the man have been home-quarantined
- Tourism ministry tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who entered the country in Feb
- Army to expand quarantine facilities at multiple locations
- Coronavirus kits to be sold only on doctors' prescription: FDA
- Attari-Wagah border ceremony to be conducted without public presence: BSF
Delhi fashion week, Shooting World Cup postponed
- China may soon lift quarantine on virus-hit Hubei
- Bhutan bars tourists after first case; Cameroon, the occupied West Bank, Serbia, Togo and the Vatican announce first cases
- Iran reports 17 new coronavirus deaths, 124 in total
- Netherlands records first death
- Italy reports 49 more deaths; total at 197
