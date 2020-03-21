Coronavirus outbreak: India records 63 cases in a day; total rises to 236

COVID-19 cases rose to 236 in India after 63 fresh cases were reported in a day, as per the ICMR on Friday while the Union health ministry figure stood at 223, as the governments in the capital and Maharashtra announced shutdown of public places to contain the spread of that has claimed more than 10,000 lives globally.

236: Positive cases in India so far, says Health ministry

20: Number of cases in New Delhi

2: More test positive in Gujarat, count rises to 7

4: More test positive in Chandigarh, total count at 5

12: Fresh cases in Kerala, total goes up to 37

2: Positive cases in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh

3: New cases in Maharashtra, total 52 now

3,300: People under surveillance in J&K

* Second positive case in West Bengal

* Four test positive in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur

* Centre extends visas of foreigners in India till April 15

* Delhi markets to shut for 3 days starting today

* One fresh case of COVID-19 in Telangana; Total rises to 17

* Centre launches MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp

* 5 foreigners under observation in Kochi test positive

* PM holds key meeting with state CMs via video-conference

* 24-hour lockdown in Shillong today

* 14 firms get licence to evaluate COVID-19 tests kits

* Railway official suspended for allegedly hiding COVID-19 positive son in office guest house

* Railways cancels 90 more trains till March 31; total number of cancelled trains climbs to 245

* help tackle fake news: IT ministry writes to Twitter, Facebook, Google

* Meghalaya announces 24-hour shutdown today

* Uttar Pradesh has recorded 23 cases, including one foreigner

* 16 Mumbaikars fined Rs 1 lakh each for spitting

World

* Global death toll crosses 10,000, over quarter of a million cases reported

* Pakistan reports third death, cases rise to 453

* California shuts down amid dire projections of 25 million cases

* Italy's death toll crosses 4,000, reports 627 deaths on Friday

* Sri Lankan govt imposes curfew for 2.5 days

* China sees zero local cases for second day, imported infections surge

* Death toll in England rises to 167. UK pubs, bars and restraunts shut

* Belgium passes 2,000 cases, death toll at 37

* Spain death toll soars past 1,000

* ECB says banks now have extra euro1.8 trillion to lend in virus fight

* New York closes non-essential businesses, bans gatherings

* Over 13,000 people in the US have tested positive and more than 200 have died

* Brazil’s govt unveiled a $2 bn aid package for some 11 mn low-wage workers

* Thailand reported 50 new cases, taking the tally to 322

* Korea reported 87 new cases, number rises to 8,652