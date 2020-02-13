Coronavirus outbreak: Indians who returned from China under watch

The government on Thursday clarified that 15,991 people who have recently returned from China, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea and Japan, are currently under 'community surveillance'. An Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) is currently keeping in touch with these people, settled in 34 States and Union Territories, a high-level group of ministers that involves the ministers of Health, Civil Aviation, External Affairs, among others, said.

Two passengers, who arrived at Kolkata international airport from Bangkok, too, have been placed in isolation for suspected novel coronavirus, officials said. IndiGo's eight crew members, who were part of its Kolkata-Guangzhou flight operations, too, are in quarantine in Kolkata for the last few days. A flyer has been quarantined in Delhi.