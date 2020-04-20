Coronavirus outbreak: Lok Sabha Secretariat to resume work from today

-
ALSO READ
Hurt by behaviour of Congress MPs in LS on Maharashtra issue: Speaker
Coronavirus scare: General public not to be allowed in parliament complex
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till Tuesday amid Opposition protests
Speaker Om Birla asks secretariat to track MP participation in Lok Sabha
In numbers: Parliament remained busy in first 2 sessions of 17th Lok Sabha
-
The Lok Sabha Secretariat will resume work from Monday after it was shut in the March last week in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. According to the order issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, it will resume work from Monday and all officers of the joint secretary rank and above will join office.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU