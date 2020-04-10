Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra reports over 200 new cases, 25 deaths

With 229 people testing positive on Thursday, the number of cases in reached 1,364, a health official said. The state also reported deaths of 25 Covid-19 patients, taking the death toll so far to 97, he added.



The bulk of new cases were reported in Mumbai.



“Both the number of new patients and that of deaths are highest for a single day so far,” the official said.



In Mumbai's Dharavi, one of the biggest slums in Asia, a 70-year-old died. At the same time, 125 persons have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals in the state so far, he informed.



Containment zones rise to 381 in Mumbai



Despite the lockdown in Mumbai, the number of containment zones — where one or more patients or suspected cases are found — increased from 146 last week to 381 on Thursday.



This shows a rapid rise in containment zones by 235 in just eight days. Of the Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, over 800 have been reported from Mumbai. The metropolis has also reported 45 deaths.



According to the (BMC), these zones include various buildings, housing societies, slum pockets and hospitals.



Over 80% of state’s cases recorded in April



While in the last one month, has reported the highest cases in the country, the data reveals that 80.61 per cent of the cases were detected in the first eight days of April.





The first three cases were reported in on March 9 when the state legislature’s Budget session was underway. The tally crossed 100 on March 23. The daily increase soon entered double digits, except on March 26 when only two cases were reported.

APMC, Vashi fruit and vegetable market to shut



After a case in one of the segments of Vashi APMC in Navi Mumbai and after representation of many fruits and vegetable traders associations in Mumbai, Turbhe and nearby areas, the Mumbai Agriculture Produce Committee (APMC) closed the vegetable, fruit, onion, and potato segments of the market till further notice.



Industries can delay rental payments



To help the industry come out of the disruptions caused by the pandemic, the Maharashtra industries department on Thursday allowed companies to delay lease rentals. It will also look into the industry demand for lowering or rescheduling power and water bills.

