Coronavirus pandemic has taught counsellors they need therapy too

When her flight from Scotland landed in Chennai in December 2019, Nishi Ravi knew what she wanted. After a master in counselling from the University of Edinburgh, she was determined to take a break. Then the pandemic struck.

Fifteen months later, she says, “I am yet to take that break.” As Covid-19 upended life and added new layer of stress to it, many turned to therapists. But who did therapists turn to? They peered inwards and, well, reached out to their therapist. A therapist’s therapist may seem like a fiction writer’s imagination. Surely they know all about ...