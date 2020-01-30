Coronavirus patient in Kerala stable, being closely monitored: Govt

-
India confirmed on Thursday its first patient of coronavirus infection, isolating a male patient in the southern state of Kerala.
The patient studied in a university in Wuhan, the Chinese city from where the virus infection spread, and he "his stable at the moment and is being closely monitored," said a government press release.
The total number of confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in China climbed to 170 as of late Wednesday and the number of infected patients soared to 7,711.
Infections have been reported in at least 15 other countries with 104 confirmed cases. But no deaths have occurred outside China.
