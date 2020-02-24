Coronavirus scare: 24x7 customs clearance at all ports, airports till May

-
ALSO READ
China orders ban on wild animal trade until Coronavirus outbreak eases
Coronavirus: Thermal screening of flyers from China begins at 7 airports
Exporters ask govt to review possible impact of virus on trade with China
Travel bookings to China dips after coronavirus outbreak, travel advisory
Coronavirus: China's Shandong province to close all schools till Feb-end
-
To facilitate faster clearance of consignments to and from China, a 24x7 Customs clearance facility will be available at all sea ports and airports till May. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has written to all Chief Commissioners (Customs and Central Tax) asking them to workout the arrangement and deploy sufficient number of officers on 24×7 basis at sea ports, air cargo stations, inland container depot, container freight station, etc, falling in their jurisdiction.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU