Coronavirus scare: 24x7 customs clearance at all ports, airports till May

Clearance of consignments to and from China can be done at all sea ports 24x7

Press Trust of India 

Containers on a ship wait for off-loading at the Chennai Port Trust, in Chennai.
Containers on a ship wait for off-loading at the Chennai Port Trust, in Chennai. Photo: PTI

To facilitate faster clearance of consignments to and from China, a 24x7 Customs clearance facility will be available at all sea ports and airports till May. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has written to all Chief Commissioners (Customs and Central Tax) asking them to workout the arrangement and deploy sufficient number of officers on 24×7 basis at sea ports, air cargo stations, inland container depot, container freight station, etc, falling in their jurisdiction.
First Published: Mon, February 24 2020. 03:04 IST

