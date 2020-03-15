Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu closes schools, malls and theatres till March 31

has directed schools to declare holiday and also ordered closure of malls, movie theatres in the state’s border Taluks till March 31 amid the outbreak.

On Sunday chief minister K called for closure of schools for students in LKG to fifth standard across the state.

He also asked malls and movie theatres in Theni, Kanyakumari, Coimbatore, Nilgiri, Krishnagiri, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Erode, Dindigul, Dharmapuri and Virudhunagar districts to remain shut till March 31. Schools in these Taluks are already closed.

The CM also ordered setting up of quarantine wards near the airports in the state for passengers with COVID-19 symptoms.

To prevent the spread of the virus from neighbouring states, he ordered setting up of monitoring centres and checkposts in the border districts.

He sanctioned Rs 60 crore from the State Disaster Fund for various departments for carrying out measures to curb the pandemic.

also suggested to the people to avoid travel to other states and large gatherings for the next 15 days. Senior citizens, children and those who are sick were likewise advised to avoid going to crowded places.