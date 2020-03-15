JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Uttarakhand declares coronavirus an epidemic; shuts colleges, cinema halls
Business Standard

Coronavirus: UK national tests positive, offloaded with 289 others in Kochi

The flight left for Dubai in the afternoon after the 20 passengers were detained

Press Trust of India  |  Kochi 

Coronavirus
Medics wearing protective suits interact with each other outside an isolation ward, set up in view of coronavirus pandemic in Kochi. PTI

At least 289 passengers of a Dubai-bound flight were offloaded at the airport here on Sunday shortly before takeoff after a UK national among them tested positive for novel coronavirus, official sources said here.

The passenger belonged to a group of 19 holidaying in the hill resort town of Munnar in Kerala and was under surveillance, a Cochin International Airport Limited spokesman said.

He joined the group to reach the Kochi airport without informing authorities in Munnar, he said.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: 107 cases in India, PM Modi to hold SAARC video summit

When the test result came, the authorities came to know that he was at the Kochi airport and travelling by an Emirates flight. Firstly, it was decided to offload all 19 passengers of his group, he said.

"Now, it is decided to offload the remaining 270 pax also and send them to hospital for further investigation", the spokesman said.

emaining 270 pax also and send them to hospital for further investigation", he added.
First Published: Sun, March 15 2020. 13:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU