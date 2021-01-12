Coronavirus LIVE: India sees 12448 new cases; vaccine distribution soon

live updates: In a major development, the first consignment of Covishield vaccines has left Serum Institute of India for the Pune airport, four days ahead of the nationwide inoculation drive launch. The locations where these Covishield vaccines will be flown from Pune include Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Karnal, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guwahati, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Bhubaneswar. Meanwhile, India continues to show a downward trend in the number of new cases. In the last 24 hours, only 12,448 fresh cases were recorded which took the tally to 10,479,879. While the country continues to be second-most-affected globally overall, it has slipped to 14th among worst-wit nations by active cases, according to data from Worldometer.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1,965,556), Karnataka (926,767), Andhra Pradesh (884,689), Tamil Nadu (825,537), and Kerala (806,603).



World update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with over 91.2 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 65,268,526 have recovered, 1,952,118 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 23,137,384, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.



