Coronavirus updates: Kerala announces night curfew; French protests grow
Maharashtra says 'slight increase' in Covid-19 cases is worrying; Japan investigates deaths of two people who had been administered Moderna's vaccines.
A visitor at the Nandanam Government Arts College in Chennai gets a Covid-19 vaccine shot on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Coronavirus updates: Kerala will be under curfew 10 pm to 6 am from next week to slow down the spread of Covid-19 infections, announcing the measure after fresh cases crossed the 30,000-mark for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday.
People in Maharashtra should celebrate festivals at home as a "slight increase" in Covid-19 cases in the past few days is worrying, said a state minister. Maharashtra reported on Saturday 4,831 new coronavirus cases and 126 deaths, taking the infection tally to 64,52,273 and death toll to 1,37,026.
Delhi’s government said on Saturday it did not find a death due to Covid-19 for the third consecutive day, as it found 29 new cases of the disease.
World coronavirus updates: Thousands of demonstrators gathered in French cities for a seventh consecutive weekend to protest against the government’s health pass system, which makes access to restaurants, cafes and other venues conditional on proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid-19 test.
Japan said it’s investigating the deaths of two people who had been administered Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines.
Russia reported 19,492 new cases of Covid-19 in a day, according to the government’s virus response center. Total cases have reached 6.86 million, Bloomberg reported.
