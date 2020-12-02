Coronavirus vaccine update: Pfizer vaccine shots in UK from next week

vaccine update: The month of December has kicked-off with a good news - Today, the United Kingdom became the first country to approve a vaccine against coronavirus, which has killed 1,487,701 people across the globe and has infected over 64 million. UK's approval of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has paved the way for mass vaccinations, which will begin from next week. The vaccine claims to offer up to 95 per cent protection against corona.

Other than Pfizer, Moderna vaccine candidate is said to be 94.5% effective at preventing Covid and is likely to be approved for emergency rollout in the US in few days. Meanwhile, India's 'Covaxin', Oxford-Astrazeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccones have shown promising result at different stages of trial.

Take a look at Covid vaccine progress across the world, including India

1. Pfizer vaccine update: UK set to rollout Pfizer/BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine

The UK on Wednesday became the first country to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, paving the way for mass vaccinations against the deadly novel The British regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), says the jab, which claims to offer up to 95 per cent protection against COVID-19 illness, is safe for roll out.

The joint vaccine, produced by American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech, had recently claimed trials suggested it works well in people of all ages, races and ethnicities.

The UK is expected to receive a total of 40 million doses by the end of 2021, enough to vaccinate up to a third of the population.

2. Russia update

Dr Reddy's, RDIF commence clinical trials for Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India

Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Tuesday said they have commenced adaptive phase 2/3 clinical trials for the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India. The trials have commenced after receiving the necessary clearance from the Kasauli-based Central Drugs Laboratory, they added.





3. Oxford vaccine controversy in India

Covid vaccine won't be released unless proven safe, assures SII

In the midst of a controversy surrounding a 40-year-old Chennai subject in the clinical trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine falling seriously ill and demanding Rs 5 crore in damages from Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), the firm on Tuesday assured that its vaccine candidate Covishield would not be released for mass use unless proven ‘immunogenic and safe’.

4. Mexico set to sign deal with Pfizer

Mexico's government is set to sign a contract on Wednesday with pharmaceutical company Pfizer for the delivery of its

Pfizer has submitted the details about its vaccine to Mexico's health regulator, Cofepris, and the country's foreign minister last month said the government expects the vaccine to reach Mexico in December.

5. Wockhardt in talks with global vaccine firms for contract manufacturing

Mumbai-based drugmajor Wockhardt said it is in talks with global vaccine makers for contract manufacturing drug substances for making vaccines as well as do the fill and finish doses out of its Indian site which has a capacity for one billion doses annually.

Drug substances are the raw material for making vaccines.

6. Pfizer-BioNTech apply for EU emergency authorisation for Covid-19 vaccine

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech have applied to the European drugs regulator for conditional authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine, following similar steps in the United States and Britain, the companies said on Tuesday. The application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) comes after the companies applied for U.S. approval on Nov. 20, taking them a step closer to launching their vaccine.

7. China gave Covid-19 vaccine candidate to North Korea's Kim: US analyst

China has provided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family with an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a U.S. analyst said on Tuesday, citing two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources. Harry Kazianis, a North Korea expert at the Center for the National Interest think tank in Washington, said the Kims and several senior North Korean officials had been vaccinated.

8. India latest news

'Indian govt never talked of vaccinating entire population with Covid-19 vaccine'

There was never any talk of inoculating the whole population of the country with Covid-19 vaccine, the Centre said on Tuesday said. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said there was never a talk about inoculating the whole population of the country with COVID-19 vaccine. "I just want to make this clear that the government has never spoken about vaccinating the entire country. It's important that we discuss such scientific issues, based on factual information only and then analyse it," said Bhushan.