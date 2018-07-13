Indian kids, sex, debauchery: Five things from Reham Khan's book on Imran

Reham Khan's much-awaited book has been finally released on Amazon, and it revolves around her journey as a journalist, her marriage with cricketer-turned-politician and the political atmosphere in Pakistan. Reham, whose marriage with in 2015 ended after 10 months, writes about what she describes as the Chairman's sexual encounters and cocaine addiction.

She claims her former husband is not 'sadiq and amin' (honest and righteous) in line with Constitutional provisions, as he hid his third marriage for two months.

Reham has remained at the centre of controversy after the manuscript of her book was leaked online, irking several PTI leaders who took to Twitter to accuse her of being part of an "agenda" ahead of the July 25 general elections.

Earlier, filed a petition to stop Reham's autobiography from being published in the country, following which a stay order was issued on the book launch. There has been no reaction yet from Imran Khan.

There is also a mention of Prime Minister in the book. Reham described how she had given an example of Modi to Imran Khan several times as a prime minister who was voted to power despite his 'radical views', reports CNN News 18.

The former BBC journalist insists that the book “is all about my life...the struggles and how I overcame it.”

"After reading my book many women will find a small part of herself too. I hope and pray that all that has happened to me should never happen to anyone," she says. Reham also says she received death threats for releasing the book.

Imran Khan had first married British socialist in 1995 that ended in divorce after nine years in 2004.



Excerpts from the book:



On Imran Khan's drug addiction

It appeared that Imran Khan was doing about six grams a night. Around Aleem Khan’s campaign and right after it the cocaine use shot up to a ridiculous level. Three bags of the magic stuff were consumed in one night. He was sinking right in front of my eyes and I watched helplessly, Reham writes in the book.

Imran Khan’s relationships with several men

The long-term, live-in relationship with Moby was odd too. Imran would refer to him as his wife. Moby, while married for a third time, chose to live with Imran and not his own wife. I found these connections hard to understand but chose to dismiss them, deeming it paranoia. However, while cleaning the bottom-left drawer of my husband’s side table, I found empty cigar cases and huge tubes of KY jelly. When I asked what they were for, Imran explained that the lubricant and the metal cases were used together. His ‘preferences’ became clear. My look of horror produced peals of laughter from my sexually liberated husband.

During the conversation about Tyrian, Reham claims Imran said, “You know she isn’t the only one I have… There are 5 in total, that I know of”. “What? You have five illegitimate children! How do you know?” Reham asked. “Well, the mothers told me,” Imran replied. “All [Sita] White’s?” “No, some are Indians. The eldest is 34 now.” “How Imran? Why did the mother not come out with it?” “Because she was over the moon! She had been married for ages and couldn’t get pregnant. She was overjoyed, promised to keep it a secret, and begged to keep it. So I said OK.” “And the rest? Why did they never speak?” Reham fired at him. “Well, because they were all married and they didn’t want their marriages to be destroyed,” Imran said. “Does anyone else know?” “Only Jemima does. I told her.”

On Jemima Khan and Imran Khan's relationship

Through these two years, the couple had visited marriage counsellors on Jemima’s insistence. One interaction that Imran described to me was quite insightful. He said, “I was sex deprived, and she took me to this counsellor with huge breasts. I can’t recall anything except that Jemima kept on droning about my flaws, and I couldn’t keep my eyes off the woman’s breasts”.

On Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan's future:

The post-Panama Nawaz Sharif was actually getting more popular. Now abandoned by friends and the old guard, he and his daughter had decided to behave like their party symbol. The lions were roaring back, louder than ever before. The internal party fragmentation never happened. The maligning tactics had failed.

The excerpts of Reham Khan's book are quoted in The Print