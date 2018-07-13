Indian kids, sex, debauchery: Five things from Reham Khan's book on Imran

-
ALSO READ
Will matrimony, for a third time, help Imran Khan's political career?
Politics beyond deep state: Who and what matter in Pakistan elections
Pakistan Elections 2018: Who's contesting, and why India must closely watch
Salman Khan walks out of jail but relief may last only 30 days: Top updates
As Pakistan goes to polls, an investor takes stock of its political economy
-
Reham Khan's much-awaited book has been finally released on Amazon, and it revolves around her journey as a journalist, her marriage with cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan and the political atmosphere in Pakistan. Reham, whose marriage with Imran Khan in 2015 ended after 10 months, writes about what she describes as the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman's sexual encounters and cocaine addiction.
She claims her former husband is not 'sadiq and amin' (honest and righteous) in line with Constitutional provisions, as he hid his third marriage for two months.
Reham has remained at the centre of controversy after the manuscript of her book was leaked online, irking several PTI leaders who took to Twitter to accuse her of being part of an "agenda" ahead of the July 25 general elections.
Earlier, Imran Khan filed a petition to stop Reham's autobiography from being published in the country, following which a stay order was issued on the book launch. There has been no reaction yet from Imran Khan.
There is also a mention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the book. Reham described how she had given an example of Modi to Imran Khan several times as a prime minister who was voted to power despite his 'radical views', reports CNN News 18.
The former BBC journalist insists that the book “is all about my life...the struggles and how I overcame it.”
"After reading my book many women will find a small part of herself too. I hope and pray that all that has happened to me should never happen to anyone," she says. Reham also says she received death threats for releasing the book.
Imran Khan had first married British socialist Jemima Goldsmith in 1995 that ended in divorce after nine years in 2004.
Excerpts from the book:
On Imran Khan's drug addiction
Imran Khan’s relationships with several men
On Imran's illegitimate Indian children
On Jemima Khan and Imran Khan's relationship
On Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan's future:
The excerpts of Reham Khan's book are quoted in The Print
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU