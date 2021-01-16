Countdown to vaccination: Healthcare staff gears to administer first doses

-
Prime Minister Modi's speech at 10.30 am is a call to get, set, and go for vaccination workers at Delhi's G B Pant hospitals. An atmosphere of nervous excitement clouds the D block, seventh floor of the Covid vaccination centre.
All preparations are over. Three rooms have been set up for patients to get vaccinated -- one for vaccination, one waiting area, and another for observation. An Intensive Care Unit lies on the same floor in case of any adverse effects, as well as a 'crash kit' for any emergency.
A list of 100 health care workers who are to be vaccinated today has been prepared by the government. Two officers, one from Delhi Civil Defence, and the other from the government have been posted on the registration desk. Clear instructions have been given -- get the requisite forms filled, along with asking key questions to determine eligibility of vaccines. Participants will be registering on the Co-WIN portal at the registration desk.
Women who are lactating, pregnant, or menstruating will be turned away, according to officials. Everyone will be asked if they have an injury or whether they have come on empty stomach. Who goes first depends on who comes first today.
A vial opens when 10 people sit together in the vaccination waiting room, as one vial serves 10 doses and all those patients will be given the shot simultaneously.
"We are well prepared. As soon as the PM commences his address, we will begin the process of vaccination," says Dr Usha, one of the officials overseeing the process today.
"As soon as the prime minister starts his speech, start the process," she tells her subordinates.
