Country's second case of Coronavirus reported in Kerala, patient isolated

The Union Health Ministry has reported the second case of Novel patient, has been reported in Kerala. The patient has tested positive for Novel and is in isolation in the hospital.

The patient, who has travelled to China. is stable and is being closely monitored, the ministry said.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said that the Central government has been informed about the possibility of the second positive case, adding that the patient is a student returned from China and is currently in the Medical College, Alappuzha.

The infection is yet to be confirmed as the results are yet to come in. Earlier a similar case was flagged and in the final test, the result was negative. The state government is expecting to get a confirmation on the second case only by this evening.

The government had earlier confirmed infection in the case of another student who had returned from Wuhan University, China, and was subsequently admitted to Thrissur General Hospital. The patient's health is in good condition, but she continues to be in the isolation ward under observation, the state government said