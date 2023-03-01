JUST IN
India ranks 2nd in total number of data breaches exposed in 2022: Report
BJP has more than half of total income declared by 8 national parties: ADR
Migsun Group buys land in Rohini to develop high-street retail project
Nearly 39% of global knowledge workers to go hybrid by 2023-end: Report
UK Foreign Secy raises issue of IT searches at BBC offices with Jaishankar
Twitter faces major outage globally again, users report issues with tweets
CAIT urges govt for amnesty scheme under Master Plan of Delhi-2041
Important to build infrastructure that is futuristic, says PM Modi
Domestic airlines expected to fly back into profitability next FY: CRISIL
EAM Jaishankar holds wide-ranging talks with Russian counterpart Lavrov
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Bill Gates praises India's connectivity infrastructure, digital networks
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Court defers passing order on Gorantla's bail plea in excise policy case

The Special Judge M. K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Courts, on February 24, had reserved his order after hearing arguments in Gorantla's bail plea from both sides and had listed it for hearing on Wed

Topics
New Delhi | excise revenue

IANS  |  New Delhi 

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19

A Delhi court has deferred passing of order on Thursday on the bail plea filed by Hyderabad-based CA Butchi Babu Gorantla, recently arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the liquor policy case.

The Special Judge M. K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Courts, on February 24, had reserved his order after hearing arguments in Gorantla's bail plea from both sides and had listed it for hearing on Wednesday.

Gorantla, who is the former auditor of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's daughter MLC K. Kavitha whose name has already been dragged into the case, was arrested by the CBI in the excise policy case on February 8.

According to the CBI, he was arrested for his alleged role in formulating and implementing the Delhi Excise Policy and causing wrongful gain to Hyderabad-based wholesale and retail licensees and their beneficial owners.

Recently, the court had also given permission to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to question Gorantla in judicial custody after the agency moved an application seeking permission to quiz him and to record his statement in the money laundering case pertaining to the Excise Policy.

--IANS

spr/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on New Delhi

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 18:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU