Court extends Chidambaram's judicial custody till Oct 17 in INX Media case

A Delhi court on Thursday extended till October 17 the judicial custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case.
Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sent the veteran Congress leader to judicial custody till October 17 after the CBI sought extension of his judicial remand.
The 74-year old sought home cooked food in Tihar jail where he is lodged, citing medical ailments.
Chidambaram, who was Union home minister and also finance minister during the UPA rule from 2004 to 2014, was arrested by the CBI on August 21 from his Jor Bagh residence.
The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister.
