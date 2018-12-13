Court issues non-bailable warrant against all Bulandshahr violence accused

JUST IN
Business Standard

The police chowki which was attacked by the mob in Monday's violent protests over the alleged illegal slaughter of cattle, in Bulandshahr | Photo: PTI
A local court on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against all the absconding accused including Yogeshraj named in the Bulandshahr violence case.

Yogeshraj is the convener of the district unit of Bajrang Dal and one of prime accused in the case. So far, the police have been able to arrest four people.

On December 3, inspector Subodh Singh Kumar and local Sumit were killed in the violence, which erupted after the carcasses of 25 cattle were found in the forests close to a police post.

The locals had alleged that the carcasses found were of the cows, which were slaughtered illegally.

According to sources, the post-mortem examination conducted on Singh had confirmed gunshot injury on his head.
