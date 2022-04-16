Delhi court upholds order asking CBI to drop lookout notice for Aakar Patel

A Delhi court on Saturday upheld an order directing the to withdraw the lookout circular against Amnesty International India Board chair .



Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann, however, set aside the direction issued to the director to make a written apology to Patel for the agency's action against him.



A magisterial court had on April 7 directed the probe agency to withdraw the LOC immediately and apologies to Patel, and file a compliance report by April 30.



Patel had approached the magisterial court submitting that he was stopped by immigration authorities at the Bangalore International Airport while boarding a flight to the US.



He had claimed that the action was taken despite an order by a Gujarat court granting him permission to travel abroad.

