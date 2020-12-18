COVAX gains access to 2 billion doses of vaccines for 190 member economies

-
-
The global COVAX alliance which aims to ensure equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines for low income countries said on Friday that it had arrangements in place to access nearly two billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine candidates, on behalf of 190 participating economies.
COVAX, also known as the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility, is a global collaboration for speeding up the development, manufacture and equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines. It is led by Gavi - global vaccine alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the WHO.
COVAX alliance, of which India is a part, has signed an advance purchase agreement with AstraZeneca for 170 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford candidate, and a memorandum of understanding with Johnson & Johnson for 500 million doses of the Janssen candidate, which is currently being investigated as a single dose vaccine.
This is in addition to the agreement with the Serum Institute of India for 200 million doses – with options for up to 900 million doses more – of either the AstraZeneca-Oxford or Novavax candidates, as well as a statement of intent for 200 million doses of the Sanofi-GSK vaccine candidate.
“For the vast majority of these deals, COVAX has guaranteed access to a portion of the first wave of production, followed by volume scales as further supply becomes available.”
ALSO READ: FM stresses on more investments in biotech, pharma R&D ahead of budget
First deliveries are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021 depending upon regulatory approvals and readiness of countries for delivery.
The alliance would deliver 1.3 billion donor-funded doses of approved vaccines in 2021 to the 92 low and middle-income economies eligible for the COVAX advance market commitments (AMC).
COVAX has also secured the first right of refusal of successful vaccine production as part of research and development arrangements.
“We now have safe and effective vaccines that can protect against Covid-19 and a clear pathway to ending the acute phase of the pandemic, lies ahead of us,” Richard Hatchett, CEO of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations said.
The COVAX Facility currently has 190 participating economies. This includes 98 higher-income economies and 92 low- and middle-income economies eligible to have their participation in the Facility supported via the financing mechanism known as the Gavi COVAX AMC. Of the low and middle income countries 86 have now submitted detailed vaccine requests.
While the COVAX AMC has met fundraising target of US$ 2 billion for 2020, at least US$ 4.6 billion more is needed in 2021 to procure doses of successful candidates.
