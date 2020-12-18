FM stresses on more investments in biotech, pharma R&D ahead of budget

Ahead of the Budget, finance minister said investments in medical, biotechnology and pharmaceutical are the need of the hour. She added that India is fortunate to have the capacity to produce vaccines for Covid-19 both, for its people and for other countries.

“We will have to realise that India leverages its strength in this (health R&D) area, and so we will have to look at both public private partnership and also investments in areas of research for medicine,” Sitharaman said at an interaction organised by industry body CII.

As health takes a “top-notch” priority, healthcare and investment in health are going to be absolutely critical, not just to keep lives safer but also to make health and health-related expenditure more predictable for people so that they don’t have to spend from their pocket, but some kind of provision is made for them, she said.

Sitharaman also urged industry to send inputs for a budget ‘like never before’ to help India emerge as the engine for global growth. “Hundred years wouldn’t have seen a budget being made post a pandemic like this,” she said.

In the health sector, more funding is needed for infrastructure, bringing in private participation not just to build more hospitals, but also bringing capacities to run these hospitals, Sitharaman said. The government will consider all inputs the health sector has given for consideration in the budget, she added.

The Covid-19 pandemic has uncovered inadequacies in India’s healthcare system, and a taskforce on identifying projects for National Infrastructure Pipeline has suggested increasing public expenditure on health to at least 2.5 per cent of GDP, nearly double from the current rate of spending. The 15th Finance Commission in its first report had also said that the health sector--that has been underfunded for decades--saw spending by both states and centre of only 0.95 per cent of GDP in 2017-18 against the 2.5 per cent targeted under the National Policy on Health.

Sitharaman said India is fortunate to have capacities to produce the Covid-19 vaccine at a time when many economies are wondering where to procure certified vaccines.

“India is fortunate to have such capacities to produce as much as we want and more for exports to countries where we choose to extend it to for humanities,” she said.

Post-pandemic business era

Sitharaman said industry is going through a complete introspection on how businesses will have to be carried on post the pandemic.

Businesses influenced by technology or those on the verge of adapting high technology, and businesses dependent on human manpower component are all introspecting on the post pandemic business era formulation, ethic, performance and the way in which they will carry business forward, she said.

The government is engaging with the industry before the budget and taking their feedback on various newer challenges they will have to face. “But of course they are ready for it. They want the government to understand how policies should be in sync with them and changing needs of time,” she said.