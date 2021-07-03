Covaxin 77.8% effective against symptomatic Covid-19, says Bharat Biotech

on Saturday announced safety and efficacy analysis data from phase III clinical trials of Covaxin.

The company said the efficacy analysis found that Covaxin is 77.8% effective against symptomatic Covid-19 through evaluation of 130 confirmed cases, with 24 observed in the vaccine group versus 106 in the placebo group.

The analysis also found that while Covaxin is 93.4 per cent effective against severe symptomatic Covid-19, it demonstrates an efficacy of 63.6% against asymptomatic Covid-19 and an efficacy of 65.2% against the SARS-CoV-2, B.1.617.2 Delta variant.

“The successful safety and efficacy readouts of Covaxin as a result of conducting the largest ever Covid vaccine trials in India establishes the ability of India and developing world countries to focus on innovation and novel product development. We are proud to state that innovation from India will now be available to protect global populations,” said Dr Krishna Ella, chairman & managing director,