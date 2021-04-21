Covaxin neutralises the double-mutant coronavirus strain, says ICMR

-
ALSO READ
Covaxin showed 81% interim efficacy: Bharat Biotech on Phase 3 results
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin effective against Covid-19 UK strain: ICMR
Shortage of key chemical hits Bharat Biotech's Covaxin ramp-up plans
Bharat Biotech applies for emergency use authorisation for Covaxin
Covaxin shows 81% efficacy in phase-3 trials, says Bharat Biotech
-
Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin neutralises multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 and effectively works against the double mutant strain as well, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday.
In a tweet from its official handle, the ICMR said, “ICMR study shows Covaxin neutralises against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 and effectively neutralises the double mutant strain as well.” It added: “Covaxin has been found to effectively neutralise the double mutant strain as well.”
The B.1.617 or ‘double mutant” Indian variant carries two mutations, including the L452R and E484Q, which have been seen separately before in other variants but never together in one variant.
ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV) recently has been successful in isolating and culturing the double mutant strain B.1.617 SARS-CoV-2 identified in certain regions of India and several other countries, the ICMR stated.
Most of the mutations are known to decrease although not completely eliminate the binding of the antibodies created by infection or vaccination, said Dr Baviskar.
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has not only received approval in India, but also in several international markets. The company is pursuing emergency-use authorisations in 60 countries now.
ICMR-NIV has successfully isolated and cultured multiple variants of concern of SARS-CoV-2 virus: B.1.1.7 (the UK variant), B.1.1.28 (Brazil variant), and B.1.351 (South Africa variant).
Covaxin has neutralisation potential against the UK and Brazil variant, said the apex health research body.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU