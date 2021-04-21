Covaxin shows 100% efficacy against 'severe Covid-19', 78% overall

-
ALSO READ
Covaxin showed 81% interim efficacy: Bharat Biotech on Phase 3 results
Covaxin shows 81% efficacy in phase-3 trials, says Bharat Biotech
Bharat Biotech to have phase 3 efficacy data for Covaxin in 2 weeks
Shortage of key chemical hits Bharat Biotech's Covaxin ramp-up plans
Covaxin shows 78% efficacy in Phase 3 interim analysis, says Bharat Biotech
-
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has shown an overall efficacy of 78 per cent against Covid-19 and 100 per cent efficacy against a severe form of the disease, the vaccine maker said on Wednesday.
The vaccine has also shown 70 per cent efficacy against asymptomatic infections, suggesting that it prevents transmission. The second interim analysis of Covaxin’s Phase 3 clinical trials is based on accruing 87 symptomatic cases of the virus.
Trials are double-blinded and the investigator and volunteer do not know if they have received a placebo or a vaccine shot. After a certain statistical number of cases of the disease are reported in the sample, the data is un-blinded to see whether those in the vaccinated arm got the disease.
“Due to the recent surge in cases, 127 symptomatic cases were recorded, resulting in a point estimate of vaccine efficacy of 78 per cent against mild, moderate, and severe Covid-19 disease. The efficacy against severe Covid-19 disease was 100 per cent, with an impact on reduction in hospitalisations. The efficacy against asymptomatic Covid-19 infection was 70 per cent, suggesting decreased transmission in recipients,” the Hyderabad based firm said.
In the first interim analysis, the whole virion (virus) inactivated Covid-19 vaccine candidate had shown an efficacy of 80.6 per cent. This included 2,433 people over the age of 60 and 4,500 people with co-morbidities.
The company is in process of ramping up its vaccine production capacity to 700 million doses annually and is also pursuing approval for it in 60 countries. In Mexico, the Philippines, and Iran, it is already fetching $15-20 per shot.
The safety and efficacy results from the final analysis will be available in June and Bharat Biotech will submit the final report to a peer-reviewed publication. Further, based on the achievement of the success criteria, placebo recipients have now become eligible to receive two doses of Covaxin.
The Phase 3 study enrolled 25,800 participants between 18-98 years of age, including 10 per cent over the age of 60, with analysis conducted 14 days after the second dose.
Commenting on the results, Balram Bhargava, secretary, Department of Health Research and Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (which has collaborated with Bharat Biotech to develop the vaccine) said he was pleased with the results.
“The first indigenous vaccine has shown the efficacy of 78 per cent in the second interim analysis. I am also happy to note that Covaxin works well against most variants of SARS-CoV-2. These findings together consolidate the position of our indigenous vaccine in the global vaccine landscape,” said Bhargava.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU