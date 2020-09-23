Covid-19: 253 more Maharashtra Police personnel test positive, toll at 234

As many as 253 personnel of tested positive for COVID-19 while five of them succumbed to the infectious disease in the last 24 hours.

With the latest infections, the total number of cases in the State's force touched 21,827, including 3,435 active cases. So far 18,158 personnel have recovered, while 234 have died, the said in a statement.

As far as actions related to violation of Covid-19 guidelines are concerned, has so far registered 2,67,044 cases under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code.

Also, 895 people have been arrested so far since the outbreak of the pandemic in 360 cases of assault on policemen.

Besides, Maharashtra Police has imposed fines worth Rs 26,41,82,564 for violations of COVID-19 guidelines.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)