Covid-19 2nd wave: Reports of no fresh vaccine order incorrect, says govt

The Union health ministry said on Monday that 100 per cent advance of Rs 1,732.50 crore was released to on April 28 for 110 million doses of Covishield vaccine during May, June and July. As on date, against the last order of 100 million doses, 87 million had been delivered till May 3, the ministry said, adding, reports that the Centre had not placed any fresh order for Covid-19 vaccines were “incorrect". Business Standard had reported in Monday´s edition of the newspaper that the Centre had not yet placed fresh orders with the vaccine manufacturers. We stand corrected. Govt clarification Media reports alleging Centre has not placed any fresh order incorrect and not based on facts, says MoHFW There have been some media reports alleging that the Centre has not placed any fresh order for COVID19 vaccines. The news reports suggest that the last order placed with the two vaccine makers (100 million doses with SII and 20 million doses with Bharat Biotech) was in March 2021. These media reports are completely incorrect, and are not based on facts. It is clarified that 100% advance of Rs. 1732.50 cr (after TDS Rs. 1699.50 cr) was released to (SII) on 28.04.2021 for 11 crore doses of Covishield vaccine during May, June and July, and was received by them on 28.04.2021. As on date, against the last order of 10 crore doses for supplies of Covishield vaccine, 8.744 crore doses have been delivered till 03.05.2021.

Additionally, 100% advance of Rs. 787.50 cr (after TDS Rs. 772.50 cr) was released on 28.04.2021 to India Ltd (BBIL) for 05 crore Covaxin doses during May, June and July, and was received by them on 28.04.2021. As on date against the last order of 02 crore doses for supplies of Covaxin vaccine, 0.8813 crore doses have been delivered till 03.05.2021.

Hence to say that fresh orders have not been placed by Government of India is not correct.

As of 2nd May 2021, Govt. of India has provided more 16.54 crore vaccine doses to States/UTs Free of Cost. More than 78 lakh doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. More than 56 Lakh doses in addition will be received by the States/UTs in the next 3 days.

statement Under the Liberalised Pricing & Accelerated National COVID-19 Strategy, Govt of India would continue to procure its share of 50% of the monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccines & would continue to make it available to the State Govts totally free of cost as was being done earlier. Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Monday said that vaccine manufacturing is a specialised process and it is not possible to ramp up production overnight while noting that the company has received total orders of over 26 crore doses, of which it has supplied more than 15 crore doses. In a statement, he said they have got 100 per cent advance of Rs 1732.50 crore from the central government for the next tranche of 11 crore doses in the next few months. He said SII has been working closely with the central government since April last year and has got all kinds of support, be it scientific, regulatory and financial" "Amongst multiple reports it is important that correct information be shared with the public," Poonawalla said.