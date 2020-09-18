Covid-19 crisis: 1 in 7 reporting side-effects from Sputnik V, says report

New reports to come out of clinical studies have found that 1 in 7 people suffered from side-effects post being inoculated by the Russian vaccine. The Soviet nation's minister, Mikhail Murashko, in a statement to Moscow Times said that nearly 14 per cent of patients who have been administrated the vaccine reported suffering from side-effects.

However, terming the side-effects to be mild and routine, Murashko still said that the Russian vaccine is still safer and at-par with global competitors.





“Approximately 14 per cent have small complaints of weakness, muscle pain for 24 hours and an occasional increase in body temperature,” he said.

Terming these effects to be normal, the minister also said that the symptoms were 'level off' by the next day and they would keep tracking vitals to notice adversities if any.