Covid-19 crisis: 200 trains to transport 145,000 passengers on Day 1

As part of its strategy of graded restoration of passenger train services, the will begin operations of 200 trains, in which 145,000 passengers will travel on the first day, from Monday.



At 9 am on Sunday, the number of bookings stood at 2.58 million for the advance reservation period (ARP) from June 1 to June 30. “These trains are on the pattern of regular trains. These are fully reserved trains having both air conditioned (AC) and non AC classes. General (GS) coaches have reserved seats for sitting accommodation. There will be no unreserved coach in the train,” said the in a statement on Sunday.



Passengers for these trains will have to reach the station 90 minutes before the departure to facilitate thermal screening. Only passengers who are found asymptomatic will be permitted to travel.



The has also allowed booking of tickets through the reservation counters, Common Service Centres (CSCs) and ticketing agents. So far, booking of tickets was being done through IRCTC website or through mobile application.



Fare will be the same as normal class-wise fare. Second seating (2S) fare for General seating (GS) shall be charged.

Earlier, the Indian Railways had modified instructions for 30 special Rajdhani-type trains being run from May 12 and 200 Special Mail Express to be introduced on Monday. It has been decided to increase the ARP of all 230 specials notified from 30 days to 120 days.



Bookings for parcel and luggage have also been permitted in all the 230 trains.



Other terms like Current booking and Tatkal quota allocation of seats to roadside stations are to be the same as in regular time-tabled trains.



No catering charges are being included in the fare. Provision for pre-paid meal booking, e-catering has been disabled.

However, IRCTC will make provision for limited eatables and packaged drinking water on payment basis only in limited trains having pantry car attached.



Zonal Railways have been instructed to ensure that there are separate entry and exit gates at the railway stations to the extent feasible so that there is no face-to-face movement of passengers.



Zonal Railways will be guided by standard social distancing guidelines on stations and trains, and observe the safety, security and hygiene protocols.



“All passengers must download and use the Aarogya Setu application. Passengers are advised to travel light. On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination state or Union territory,” the statement said.



The statement added that if a passenger is not allowed to travel after the health screening, his/her ticket will be completely refunded.