Covid-19 crisis: Delhi reports record 427 new cases, total count at 4,549

With a record number of 427 new cases reported in a day, the total count of Covid-19 cases in Delhi reached 4,549 on Sunday, the Health Department said.
With no deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll remained at 64, it said.
At least 106 patients have recovered on Sunday, according to the Delhi Health Bulletin.
"At least 1,362 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far in Delhi while 3,123 cases are active," the Health Department said.
Among the 64 who died, 55 had other serious diseases. This is so far the highest single day jump in the cases reported. On Saturday, 384 cases were reported.
On Monday, India has entered the third phase of its nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 42,505, while 1,391 died so far, show Worldometer data.
