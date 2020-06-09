Covid-19 crisis: Govt advises door-to-door survey across 10 states

The Union Health Ministry on Monday asked officials of 45 civic bodies across 38 districts in 10 states, which are witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, to focus on house-to-house surveys, carry out prompt testing, and undertake active surveillance measures to contain the infection and reduce mortality.

ALSO READ: Delhi cases estimated to rise to 56,000 in next two weeks: Satyendar Jain

Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan along with senior officers of the Health ministry held a high level review meeting, via video conference, with the district collectors, municipal commissioners, superintendent of district hospitals and principals of medical colleges from 45 municipal corporations.

The 38 districts are from Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, J&K, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh.



