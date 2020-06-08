Covid-19 crisis: Reopening leaves hotels, restaurants hungry for patrons

Two check-ins and nine reservations were made at The Grand Dame of Chowringhee (The Oberoi Grand) on Monday as it opened doors after a 75-day shutdown. Sumit Joshi, general manager of The Oberoi Grand, said it was encouraging, even though the hotel was expecting a weekly count of 100 guests, compared to a daily visitor footfall of 1,000.

Extensive sanitisation has been conducted and seating arrangements changed in restaurants, to ensure social distancing. An immunity-boosting menu has also been put in place. ALSO READ: Voda Idea jumps 129% in 10 days; should you buy? ...