Covid-19 crisis: State govts propose national bid to import vaccines

State governments have changed tack on vaccine imports and have now proposed a single national tender and national policy on the issue.

On May 1, the Centre opened up vaccination for persons above 18 and allowed states and private hospitals to import vaccines from abroad.

Following this decision, various states have announced or invited global bids. The latest to do is Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, which has sought 10 million Covid-19 vaccines.

The issue of single tender and national policy for import of vaccines was raised in the meeting between Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and health ministers of six states on Thursday.

“States are inviting their own bids to import vaccines. Every state will get a different rate. This will lead to unhealthy competition and end up profiting for foreign vaccine manufacturers," Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said.

According to Tope, the issue of a single tender was raised by almost all the states on Thursday as it would result in competitive offers and cost saving.

On the common demand from states to increase their quota of vaccines, Harsh Vardhan explained the factors that have shaped the vaccination policy. “About 88 per cent of the fatalities were in the age group of 45+ which prompted us to open the vaccination to that group in a gradual manner. However, states, depending on their own situation, can opt for vaccination of other age groups through direct procurement now. The lack of availability of a second dose has been taken into consideration when guidelines for reserving 70 per cent of vaccines were framed.”

Harsh Vardhan also talked of the monthly production capacity and reassured states that vaccines will be distributed equitably among them.

Production capacity is being steadily ramped up and will touch 80 million doses by May and 90 million by June.