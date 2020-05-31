Covid-19 crisis: Tamil Nadu reports 1,149 positive cases on Sunday

Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 1,149 new Covid-19 cases, of which around 804 were from Chennai. The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu has crossed the 22,000 mark with the latest addition.

The state government said that 757 patients were discharged and 13 new Covid-19 deaths were reported.

The total number of Covid-19 cases now stands at 22,333. Nearly 12,757 have been cured discharged, while 173 succumbed to the virus.

The state health department said 1,149 persons, including 95 persons who had come from other states and foreign countries tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total tally to 22,333.

According to the statement, a total of 99,651 persons had come to Tamil Nadu from other Indian states and overseas till May 30 and 1,570 persons had tested positive for

The statement also said 13 Covid-19 patients died taking the total death toll to 173.

Chennai with its high density of population continued to see the highest number of infections at 804 taking the total tally to 14,802. The Chengalpattu district reported 85 cases.

As on Sunday, cases in Chennai stood at 14,802, followed by Chengalpattu (1,177), Tiruvallur (948) and Kancheepuram (407).

On Sunday 12,807 samples were tested taking the total to 491,000. Testing of 689 samples is underway.

The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 has gone up to 1,286.