Covid-19 curbs could ease in Mumbai as case positivity rate falls below 5%

Covid-19 case positivity rate in declined below 5 per cent this week in a development that could pave the way for further relaxation in curbs.

Last week the Maharashtra government issued unlock regulations based on weekly case positivity rate and occupancy of oxygenated beds. Districts have been classified in five levels on the basis of these two parameters.

Mumbai's case positivity rate declined to 4.40 per cent from 5.5 per cent in the previous week and thus the city can get classified in level 2 as per the regulations. Occupancy of oxygenated beds too has reduced to 27 per cent this from 32 per cent in the previous week.Currently has been classified in level 3.

While Pune will see opening of and extension in timings for shops from Monday, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation will have to issue an order regarding relaxation in

In districts with level 2 restrictions, and cinema halls can function with 50 per cent capacity. Shops and restaurants too can remain open as per their regular timings. Public spaces too can remain open throughout the day and film shoots too can be permitted.