Covid-19: Delhi govt says free precaution doses at its hospitals soon

-
ALSO READ
Over 9 lakhs 'precaution' doses of Covid vaccine administered on 1st day
Online appointment for precaution dose of Covid vaccine starts on CoWIN
India to start administering Covid vaccine 'precaution dose' from today
Covid-19 booster shots approved for all adults at pvt centres from Apr 10
Over 10 mn precaution doses administered among eligible beneficiaries
-
The Delhi government Friday said precaution doses of coronavirus vaccines will soon be provided free of cost to people at its hospitals.
The move comes as the national capital witnesses an uptick in coronavirus cases and a rise in positivity rate.
India rolled out precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines for all people aged above 18 years at private centres on Sunday. Those who have completed nine months after the second shot are eligible for it. Both Covishield and Covaxin doses now cost Rs 225, and private vaccination centres can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per shot as service fee over and above this cost.
In a statement on Friday, the Delhi government said precaution doses will soon be provided free of cost to people in government hospitals by the city government. Precaution doses of the same vaccine will be given to the people who have revived the first and second doses of the vaccine and who have completed nine months of taking their second dose, the statement said. The Delhi government statement quoted Health Minister Satyendar Jain as saying, Prevention is better than cure. All those who have not yet taken the vaccine or have taken only the first dose, should be taken to their nearest health facility as soon as possible for complete vaccination.
The government said currently, the Delhi government has a capacity of 1363.73 MT of oxygen, including Liquid Medical Oxygen Storage (LMO), Liquid Medical Oxygen Buffer, and PSA Plant. Telemetry devices have been installed at all big and small oxygen tanks and this will allow real-time monitoring of oxygen levels and help in supplying oxygen as per the requirements in case of an emergency, it said. Jain also reviewed the stock of essential medicines and directed officers to keep a close watch on their availability, it said. Along with specialist doctors, medical students, nurses and paramedical staff have been given special training in Covid management, it added.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also directed the Delhi government hospitals to increase the sanctioned strength of doctors, nurses and paramedics as per the requirement, the statement said.
At the same time, a 24-hour Covid helpline number -- 1031 -- has been issued to help the infected people during any problem.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU