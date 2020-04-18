Covid-19: Delhi reports 67 cases in a day; Madhya Pradesh tally tops 1,000

The total number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in India has reached 14,352, and the overall has soared to 486, according to data compiled by Worldometer. Maharashtra, where at least 201 have died from the disease so far, has been the most affected. Odisha heaved a sigh of relief with no new Covid-19 case being reported on Friday. While Delhi remained the second-most affected, a late surge in cases made Madhya Pradesh the third. Tamil Nadu, which was the third arlier, is now down to fourth, while Rajasthan's tally of cases remains the fifth-highest among Indian states.

Here is a look at the number of cases and across the nation on Friday:

In Delhi, the tally of novel coronavirus cases rose to 1,707 on Friday, with 67 fresh cases and four deaths being reported in a single day. The number of containment zones in the captial has reached 68. The death toll from Covid-19 in Delhi jumped to 42. Several houses in K Block, Jahangir Puri and areas around a house in Savitri Nagar, Malviya Nagar were added to the list of 'containment zones' in the capital.

More than 1,300 people have been infected from coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh and as many as 69 have died from the infectious disease so far in the state. With 50 new Covid-19 cases reported on Friday, the total number of coronavirus positive patients reached 892 in Indore. The maximum number of cases so far have been reported in Indore at 842, followed by Bhopal at 197. The Department said 408 containment zones have been identified in the state.

Uttar Pradesh: 846 cases of coronavirus have been reported in 49 districts of Uttar Pradesh so far. Agra reported 24 new cases of Covid-19 Friday and five have died due to the coronavirus. The district tally of coronavirus-infected people climbed to 196. At least 993 people are in isolation wards and 10,714 people are in quarantine facilities in the state. Himachal Pradesh: Three more tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh to 39. With the new cases, total positive cases have been found in six of the 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh - Kangra, Una, Solan, Chamba, Sirmaur and Hamirpur. ALSO READ: Health Ministry's containment plan yet to address community transmission