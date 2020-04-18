Covid-19: Delhi reports 67 cases in a day; Madhya Pradesh tally tops 1,000

-
The total number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in India has reached 14,352, and the overall death toll has soared to 486, according to data compiled by Worldometer. Maharashtra, where at least 201 have died from the disease so far, has been the most affected. Odisha heaved a sigh of relief with no new Covid-19 case being reported on Friday. While Delhi remained the second-most affected, a late surge in cases made Madhya Pradesh the third. Tamil Nadu, which was the third arlier, is now down to fourth, while Rajasthan's tally of cases remains the fifth-highest among Indian states.
Maharashtra: The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra reached 3,320 on Friday, with 118 more testing positive. Seven Covid-19 patients died, taking the death toll to 201 in the state. Fifteen new coronavirus cases were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area. Yesterday, 31 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals. So far, 331 patients have recovered while 201 patients have died in the state.
Delhi: In Delhi, the tally of novel coronavirus cases rose to 1,707 on Friday, with 67 fresh cases and four deaths being reported in a single day. The number of containment zones in the national captial has reached 68. The death toll from Covid-19 in Delhi jumped to 42. Several houses in K Block, Jahangir Puri and areas around a house in Savitri Nagar, Malviya Nagar were added to the list of 'containment zones' in the capital.
Madhya Pradesh: More than 1,300 people have been infected from coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh and as many as 69 have died from the infectious disease so far in the state. With 50 new Covid-19 cases reported on Friday, the total number of coronavirus positive patients reached 892 in Indore. The maximum number of cases so far have been reported in Indore at 842, followed by Bhopal at 197. The Health Department said 408 containment zones have been identified in the state.
Himachal Pradesh: Three more tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh to 39. With the new cases, total positive cases have been found in six of the 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh - Kangra, Una, Solan, Chamba, Sirmaur and Hamirpur.
Bihar: With two more Covid-19 cases reported on Friday, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state climbed to 85, of these, 37 have recovered. A 35-year-old Covid-19 patient, also suffering from multiple ailments, died yesterday raising the coronavirus death toll in Bihar to two. A 38-year-old from Munger had died on March 21, a day before his test reports confirmed him to be coronavirus-infected.
Haryana: The number of active coronavirus cases in Haryana have risen to 135. The cumulative positive cases in the state is 223. 86 patients have recovered while two others succumbed to the disease. Gurugram district has so far reported 32 positive cases, Faridabad 33, Nuh 56, Palwal 30 and Panchkula 16.
Jharkhand: Three persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 32 in the state. Of the three new cases in Ranchi, two are from Azad Basti and 1 from Hindpiri. The total number of positive cases in Ranchi is currently at 17, while in Bokaro nine cases have been found. Two cases have been found in Hazaribag and one each in Dhanbad, Simdega, Koderma and Giridih districts.
Odisha: No new COVID-19 case was reported in Odisha on Friday. A total of 19 individuals have been cured of novel coronavirus and have been discharged from the hospital, while one individual has succumbed to the deadly coronavirus. The total number of coronavirus cases stood at 60.
