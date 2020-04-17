Health Ministry's containment plan yet to address community transmission

India is preparing for a ‘scenario based approach’ in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, where the last stage will be an endemic, right before widespread community transmission of the disease, the health ministry’s updated containment plan for large outbreaks noted. "The actions for mitigation phase will be dealt separately under a mitigation plan," the said.

has estimated that around 15 per cent of the patients are likely to require hospitalisation, and an additional 5 per cent will require critical care and ventilator management for Covid-19 treatment.

The strategy at present has is aimd at containment of large outbreaks - the third in the line of five scenarios, through perimeter control, active searches of cases, isolation, testing suspect cases and patients of severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) among others. Besides, administering HCQ drug to health workers, social distancing, clinical management of the disease has been part of the plan.

The document says that since the spread of Covid-19 could be high and it’s unlikely that the outbreak would affect all parts of the country uniformly.



“This calls for a differential approach to different regions of the country, while mounting a strong containment effort in hot spots. In case of H1N1 Influenza pandemic too, it was found that well connected big cities with substantive population movement were reporting large number of cases compared to low density rural areas,”the said.

Government will also assess how efficiently the virus is transmitting in the Indian population, taking into account environmental factors, especially temperature and humidity to implement geographical quarantine. Each such area would have a containment zone - where cases are reported and a buffer zone - its neighbouring areas. Both will be closely monitored.

Passive surveillance would be enhanced all throughout the area under geographic quarantine and the buffer zone.

Labs have been directed to take the tests of symptomatic cases with travel history or among health workers as well as asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case between day 5 and day 14 of coming in contact.

According to the health ministry’s plan, the operations will be scaled down if no secondary laboratory confirmed Covid-19 case is reported from the geographic quarantine zone for at least four weeks after the last confirmed test has been isolated and all his contacts have been followed up for 28 days. However, the surveillance will continue for patients with SARI and influenza like illnesses.