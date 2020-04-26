Covid-19: Demand for disinfectant tunnels grows as malls, offices, line up

The path to Venkateshwara at the Tirupati temple, involves crossing a tunnel these days. This is no cave like the one Vaishno Devi’s pilgrims might be familiar with, but a disinfectant gateway that sprays you with the “Rajat Bhasma” solution to rid you of any trace of the virus such as the (Covid-19) from your clothes, hair, skin and even feet.



“This tunnel was donated to us by a company called Nanolife which makes an ayurvedic disinfectant. The temple is closed right now so it's just our staff using it,” a senior official at the temple said.



Disinfectant tunnels are becoming one of the most in-demand commodities in the post-Covid-19 world with malls, offices, banks, shops all lining up to install the structure at their entrances.



The immediate demand is coming from factories, where lockdown rules are being relaxed. An automobile factory recently went a step further and installed huge archways for its trucks where they are sprayed with the disinfectant before entering the premises.



“Trucks travel all over the country and could have many vulnerable spots. This way one can ensure the safety of workers as well,” an industry source said.





The company swamped with these orders is a relatively new one - Chennai-based Nanolife - which has patented its rajat bhasma formula or the silver nanoparticles solution as a healthy disinfectant.



“Demand has never been this high. In current times, ours is perhaps the only qualified disinfectant. We are primarily a pharma products company and we will partner with others to make these tunnels,” said Ajmal Dastagir, director, Nanolife.



The structure is usually a couple of metres in length and a metre and a half in width. It sprays the people entering with a mist like solution that claims to kill the virus on the surface of one’s body.



The health ministry recently issued an advisory against spraying of sodium hypochlorite as a disinfectant on humans as it can lead to irritation of eyes and skin and potentially gastrointestinal effects such as nausea and vomiting

.

The ayurvedic disinfectant has not been tested against Covid-19, but it has shown an efficacy of 99.9 per cent against a virus of the same family and is awaiting certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards, according to the company.





Since the product is non-alcoholic, the company is seeing a lot of demand from religious places, especially and temples. In the last month Nanolife received thousands of enquiries, including one from the Tirupati temple.



Mumbai-based retail installations agency 'Surreal Design Studio' has developed similar purification tunnels and booths. The company has received inquiries for these tunnels from top brands, corporate offices, residential spaces and even airports. “We are gearing up for a pan India rollout. Some establishments have already installed these tunnels and our estimates show that such precautionary measures will be standard procedures in most places in the future,” said Rahul Soni, managing director, Surreal Design Studio

Tirupati temple, for instance, has asked for a tunnel which can spray the liquid horizontally, instead of vertically, covering only the head and shoulders.

Skeptics, however, believe that if a person has been exposed to the (Covid-19), spraying the external parts of the body would not kill the virus that has entered the body. A point, the health ministry has also stressed upon, in curbing the spraying of disinfectants on people. However, the tunnels it seems, are here to stay.