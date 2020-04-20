Covid-19 Factoid: After Kerala, now Tamil Nadu is showing signs of success

The global tally of confirmed infections currently stands at over 2.3 million, and death toll at 160,000. The United States continues to be the most affected both by number of cases and deaths. Overall, a little more than 600,000 people have recovered from the infection across the world.

In India, the number of confirmed cases has now breached the 16,000 mark, and deaths stand at 561. Roughly 15 per cent of all confirmed cases have now recovered. Goa is the first Indian state to have reported full recovery, with all seven infected patients there now cured.

Here are some data trends to help you understand the present pandemic situation better:

1. 100,000 people are recovering every three days

The pandemic is showing early signs of recovery globally, with 100,000 infected people recovering every three days now. When the pandemic first began, it took 48 days for the first set of 100,000 cases to recover.

However, it is important to note that the total number of confirmed cases at that point were also much lower than it is today.

2. seems to be flattening the curve

The gap between new cases and recoveries in has narrowed significantly. Globally, it is fifth when it comes to the total number of reported infections, at 144,348. However, 88,000 of these cases, or roughly 60 per cent, have now recovered. The country’s death toll stands at 4,547.

3. has seen a fall in its number of active cases for three days straight

After the success of Kerala, neighbouring seem to be showing massive improvements in its control of the pandemic. The number of new cases in the state has fallen for three days in a row. With 1,372 cases, has the fifth-highest number of confirmed cases in the country. The death toll in the state stands at 15 so far, and recoveries at 365.